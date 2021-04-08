Advertisement

Warm and sunny, but wintry weather is back tonight

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunshine dominates today with much warmer air. Highs will be in the 60s for everyone with even some 70s up north. Get outside if you can today, because wintry weather returns overnight.

A rain and snow mix will pass through northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota, which will bring accumulating snow for some. A Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for Sheridan County, where 1″-3″ of snow is expected. Another advisory is in effect for the Wyoming Black Hills tonight, where 2″-5″ of snow is possible. The northern hills in South Dakota look to get hit the hardest, where 3″-6″ of snow is expected for many, with isolated higher amounts possible, especially near the Cheyenne Crossing area.

Temperatures will be cooler Friday with highs in the 40s to low 50s. The wind will be the big story. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected tonight, but some gusts could reach 60 mph through the day Friday. Skies will clear up through the day. Warmer air is back on Saturday with sunny skies and you’ll want to enjoy it as much as possible because it’ll be the last 60s we see for a little while.

Another cold front moves through Saturday night with a lesser chance of some rain and snow showers. An isolated shower may linger on Sunday, but it will be breezy and cooler. Gust up to 40 mph will be likely. Get used to the 40s because temperatures will stay there through the middle of next week, at least.

