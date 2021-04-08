Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers in SD for Thursday

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Apr. 8, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, COVID-19 claimed the life of one more person in South Dakota. There were 222 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota bringing the state’s total known case number to 118,826.

Pennington County reported 12 new cases, Lawrence and Meade Counties each , Custer and Oglala Lokota counties each reported 2 new cases, reported 4 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3, Dewey, Meade, and Fall River counties reported 2 new cases each, and Butte, Lyman and Fall River counties each reported one case.

The number of current hospitalizations increased by 6 to 100.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 48.13% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 33.15% have completed the full vaccine series.

