Advertisement

SD Attorney General to be promoted

(South Dakota Attorney General)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s attorney general will be promoted.

Jason Ravnsborg, who currently serves in the Army Reserves, posted on his Facebook page that he will be promoted to colonel.

The post also says “only 34% of those eligible” were promoted.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges connected with hitting and killing a Highmore man last September.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
Inmate dead by apparent suicide
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota

Latest News

Girl getting braids.
First indigenous led school coming soon to South Dakota
Rapid City hopes to see more lifeguard applicants.
Calling all lifeguards, Rapid City needs you
Rapid City Clean Up Day returns after gap year
Snake
Warm and sunny weather means snake season is here
Noem signed two executive orders at the end of last month that aimed to address this issue...
Gov. Noem wants special legislative session to discuss transgender athletics