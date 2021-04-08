SD Attorney General to be promoted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s attorney general will be promoted.

Jason Ravnsborg, who currently serves in the Army Reserves, posted on his Facebook page that he will be promoted to colonel.

The post also says “only 34% of those eligible” were promoted.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges connected with hitting and killing a Highmore man last September.

