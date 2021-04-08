Rapid City Clean Up Day returns after gap year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 50th annual Rapid City Clean-Up Day is fast approaching.

The project is a community effort to tidy up the city.

It targets both private and public property and focuses on cleaning up 143 different locations including parks, bike paths, and busy streets.

“It’s so important for the community. It really helps us focus not only on the beautiful community and land that were given and keeping that cleaning as well as cleaning up our own personal homes and yards. It’s really kind of a jump start on spring and really gets people in the mood for warmer weather,” said Janci Knight, the Solid Waste Project Manager.

The cleanup was postponed last year due to Covid-19 and Knight said this gap year left a noticeable buildup of trash throughout the city.

“With Covid-19, everybody has really checked their priorities and the environment has kind of fell on the wayside this last year. So, it has been so important to us to really fill those volunteer spots and really give our community the TLC it deserves because there are some areas there is two years of build-up and we really want to take care of that,” said Knight.

If you are interested in volunteering for the April 19th city cleanup, you can call the landfill at 355-3496 or visit their website rapidcityrecycles.org.

