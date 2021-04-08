Rain and Snow are Back in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A much different day today weather-wise. In some spots it looks like no one got any snow at all, while other places like the Northern Hills looked like a Winter wonderland. No matter what, it was certainly warmer and sunnier out there today and that up and down trend will be our main story for the next several days.

Temperatures that are closer to normal are coming. High pressure moves in back in - and out - for the rest of the week. We are moving into what can only be described as an unsettled pattern.

Our latest model runs are playing with our emotions. The sun is here for a day and then hides behind the clouds and snow again for Thursday. A few impulses will dot our map with more rain and snow through Thursday evening and Friday morning and then again on Saturday into Sunday.

Right now, the snow looks to be in the places s that I call “the usual suspects” aka the Northern and Central Hills. Then it will be nice and sunny again for Saturday, followed by another round of rain and light snow for the end of the day and into Sunday morning.

All of this is very beneficial, as we are really in need of more moisture in order to prevent anymore wildfires.

Expect a warm-up and more moderate and seasonable temperatures for the next seven days. Tonight, an overnight low of 33°. A mostly clear start to the day Thursday with late day clouds and an above average (55°) high of 66°.

