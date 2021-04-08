Advertisement

Murder suspect pleads guilty to failing to register as a sex offender

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The man accused of killing an 82-year old Rapid City woman in February is now another step closer to facing a state murder charge. 45-year old James Jumping Eagle pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Jumping Eagle is also charged with first degree murder in the death of Reta McGovern in her home on Flormann Street on February 10th. The Pennington County State’s Attorneys Office can’t prosecute that case until the federal case is completed. That will be after sentencing and that is likely still months away. Jumping Eagle could get up to ten years in prison on the failure to register charge.

