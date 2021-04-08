Advertisement

Gov. Noem wants special legislative session to discuss transgender athletics

Noem signed two executive orders at the end of last month that aimed to address this issue...
Noem signed two executive orders at the end of last month that aimed to address this issue after she had declined to sign a similar bill because of legal concerns.(Austin Goss)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem is hoping for a special session of the state legislature this year to take up issues she feels were left unsettled during the regular session.

One of those issues is banning transgender girls from school sports at the high school and collegiate levels. Noem signed two executive orders at the end of last month that aimed to address this issue after she had declined to sign a similar bill because of legal concerns.

Noem said that her concern about equal rights for women persuaded her to take a stand.

”I know a lot of people look at this through a different lens, but I see this as a fairness issue,” Noem said. “I see it as an opportunity for girls that women had to fight for, and I’d like to see it protected.”

Republican legislative leaders have indicated that they’re not interested in taking up the transgender athlete issue in a potential special session.

