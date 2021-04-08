Advertisement

Australia halts AstraZeneca vaccine for most people under 50

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Thursday become the latest country to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by recommending that it not be given to people under age 50.

The announcement came after drug regulators held a series of urgent meetings earlier in the day. That followed advice from the European Medicines Agency that it had found a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he’d received a series of recommendations from an advisory group on Thursday night, and that chief among them was that the Pfizer vaccine should now be adopted as the preferred vaccine for people aged under 50.

Morrison said the recommendations were made with an abundance of caution due to the rare but serious side effects, which have mostly been associated with younger people.

“We’ve been taking the necessary precautions based on the best possible medical advice,” Morrison said. “It has not been our practice to jump at shadows.”

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation also recommended that people under 50 who had already received their first AstraZeneca shot should proceed with getting their second shot, as the medical advice indicated the rare blood clots only develop after the first dose.

The group said that only when the benefit clearly outweighs the risk should an initial AstraZeneca shot be given to someone under 50.

Healthcare workers under 50 who were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be prioritized for the Pfizer vaccine, which will likely delay the inoculation process.

Indeed, under Australia’s vaccine strategy, most people were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Opposition politicians said the European agency’s findings highlighted the danger in Australia failing to secure vaccine deals with other suppliers.

The move in Australia came after British authorities recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible. Several other countries have also imposed limits.

Such restrictions are closely watched since the vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to store than many others, is critical to global immunization campaigns and is a pillar of the U.N.-backed program known as COVAX that aims to get vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead by apparent suicide
Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota
Timber meeting
Lawrence County Timber Committee concerned over other mills in the Black Hills

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Testimony in Derek Chauvin trial continues
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last...
US jobless claims up to 744,000 as coronavirus still forces layoffs
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues
A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.
Monkeys on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, police say