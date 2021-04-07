Wet Wintery Wednesday Wraps Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of you may have heard thunder this morning. There was just enough instability to fire off a brief light show with sound effects, before the cold front cooled the air and made it cold enough to snow. There is definitely a rain and snow mix situation happening now, versus just an all snow one.

All of this is very beneficial as we are really in need of more moisture in order to prevent anymore wildfires. Warmer temperatures are coming as high pressure moves back in for the rest of the week. And even though the high will mainly be in control, there is even more precipitation in the offing and that is obviously good news.

Through the overnight tonight we will start clearing from west to east, giving us a fighting chance for a few peeks of sun into tomorrow evening. The wraparound moisture will keep the clouds with us as the low exits stage right. Then there are a few impulses that may dot our map with more rain Thursday evening and then again on Saturday. Right now, if there will be any snow it will be in the spots that I call “the usual suspects” aka the Northern Hills, but that will likely not be measurable nor will it stick around for too long.

Expect a warm-up and more moderate and seasonable temperatures for the next seven days. Tonight, an overnight low of 33°. A mostly cloudy sky Wednesday and a high of 53°.

