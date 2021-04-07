Wednesday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday there were 295 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota bringing the state’s total known case number to 118,604.

Pennington County reported 21 new cases - this number reflects a consistent upward trend of case numbers in South Dakota’s second largest and most populated county. Custer County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3, Dewey, Meade, and Fall River counties reported 2 new cases each, and Tripp and Butte counties each reported one case.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

The number of current hospitalizations decreased by 4 to 94.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 47.08% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 32.16% have completed the full vaccine series.

