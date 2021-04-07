Advertisement

Twitter won’t preserve Trump’s tweets online

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twitter won’t host old tweets from former President Donald Trump’s now-suspended account on its social media platform.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently,” a Twitter representative said Wednesday.

Twitter said it has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to preserve the tweets.

NARA has done that in the past with government Twitter accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead by apparent suicide
Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office create historic partnership
Sierrah Vance
Police: Woman, 18, charged in boyfriend’s death during drug deal she arranged
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary

Latest News

Steve Waithe, 28, is in federal custody facing cyberstalking, extortion and fraud charges. He...
Former track coach accused of tricking athletes into sending nude photos
The suspect is in federal custody facing cyberstalking, extortion and fraud charges.
Former college track coach charged in nude photos scheme
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rushed to open large sites to house...
Texas investigating abuse allegations at migrant facility
Woman walking in green shoes
National walking day is off on the right foot
Chauvin trial: Defense attacks "I can't breathe"