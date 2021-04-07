Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierrah Vance
Police: Woman, 18, charged in boyfriend’s death during drug deal she arranged
The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office create historic partnership
Inmate dead by apparent suicide
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Hill City candy company opens Rapid City location

Latest News

Nearly 46% of public schools offered five days a week of in-person to all students in February,...
Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions as trial continues
The Senate Parlimentarian has suggested a procedural shortcut known as budget reconciliation...
Republicans object to cost of Biden infrastructure plan, rise in corporate tax rate
Investigators do not believe the incident was a hate crime, despite a recent surge in violence...
Suspect arrested after woman fatally stabbed while walking dogs
Ke Chieh Meng, 64, died after she was stabbed multiple times while walking her two dogs in a...
Woman, 64, fatally stabbed while walking dogs in Calif. neighborhood