Advertisement

Pharmacies prepare for more people as all adults eligible for COVID vaccine

By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pharmacies in South Dakota are preparing for a big influx of people coming in and receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

This comes as the South Dakota Department of Health says all adults in the state are now eligible to receive their vaccinations. More than 50 local pharmacies in South Dakota are administering the vaccine.

Curt Rising, pharmacist and owner of the Medicine Shoppe in Rapid City, hopes more people show up in the next month to receive the shot, and that they have enough supply of the three FDA-approved vaccines, as more patients come in.

”We try to maximize the number of doses we give per vile, that’s why we want people to schedule their appointments ahead so we can be sure to get as many shots in the arms of as many people as we can,” Rising said.

Rising said that the Medicine Shoppe gives out anywhere between 30 and 100 shots a day, and so far, has given over 600 vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead by apparent suicide
Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office create historic partnership
Sierrah Vance
Police: Woman, 18, charged in boyfriend’s death during drug deal she arranged
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary

Latest News

Woman walking in green shoes
National walking day is off on the right foot
Medical Marijuana growing
Medical marijuana, Governor Noem wants a few changes
“Variations of Hope” by Flutter Productions is set for the digital stage
“Variations of Hope” by Flutter Productions is set for the digital stage
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
Avoiding crowds and social distancing may be over sooner than you thought
Avoiding crowds and social distancing may be over sooner than you thought