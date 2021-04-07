Lawrence County Timber Committee concerned over other mills in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the community who don’t want to see any more timber mills in the Black Hills close are waiting on answers from the Forest Service.

The Lawrence County Timber Committee met April 6 in Deadwood.

The committee says there aren’t a lot of differences from the first draft to the final draft from the Forest Service.

They are concerned the comments that were submitted weren’t addressed in the final report and won’t release those comments until June.

With a sawmill located in Lawrence County, they are fearful to see the mill in Spearfish come to a similar fate as the one in Hill City.

“A major concern in this process is that the forest infrastructure has been damaged significantly by the lack of Forest Service to provide timber sales over the last several years with the closing of the sawmill in Hill City,” Bill Coburn, Chairman of the Lawrence County Timber Industry

Hulett Wyoming is another sawmill in the area that uses timber from the Black Hills National Forest.

