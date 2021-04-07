Advertisement

Lawrence County Timber Committee concerned over other mills in the Black Hills

Timber meeting
Timber meeting(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the community who don’t want to see any more timber mills in the Black Hills close are waiting on answers from the Forest Service.

The Lawrence County Timber Committee met April 6 in Deadwood.

The committee says there aren’t a lot of differences from the first draft to the final draft from the Forest Service.

They are concerned the comments that were submitted weren’t addressed in the final report and won’t release those comments until June.

With a sawmill located in Lawrence County, they are fearful to see the mill in Spearfish come to a similar fate as the one in Hill City.

“A major concern in this process is that the forest infrastructure has been damaged significantly by the lack of Forest Service to provide timber sales over the last several years with the closing of the sawmill in Hill City,” Bill Coburn, Chairman of the Lawrence County Timber Industry

Hulett Wyoming is another sawmill in the area that uses timber from the Black Hills National Forest.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierrah Vance
Police: Woman, 18, charged in boyfriend’s death during drug deal she arranged
The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office create historic partnership
Inmate dead by apparent suicide
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Hill City candy company opens Rapid City location

Latest News

The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office create historic partnership
The county is looking into renovating the infrastructure.
Pennington county jail vaccinates inmates
The Rapid City Rush held its annual Teddy Bear Toss last Saturday and on Tuesday, began handing...
Rapid City Rush brought a little extra joy to kids at Rural American Initiatives
Man sentenced for second degree murder connected to a meth drug deal