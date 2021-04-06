Advertisement

Virtual Raffle held by Rapid City Rotary Club to benefit Adult Day Center

By Blake Joseph
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rotary club of Rapid City has partnered with the Adult Day Center (ADC) of the Black Hills in a virtual raffle with prizes that equal the sum of thousands of dollars. Everything will be drawn virtually on Thursday, April 15 via Zoom. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each.

Some of the prizes include:

1. Barefoot condo (Terry peak) 3 nights- weekend - 3 bed rooms  ($300)

2. Native American art/craft ($150)

3. Native American art/craft  ($150)

4. Wine package (WSJ wine club) $200

5. Rabbit Hide painting - $ 75

6. Wall mart Gift certificate - $ 100

7. Eric Gardner Private wine tasting

8. $500 cash - (Rotary club)

9. $200 Cash - (Rotary club)

10.$100 Cash -(Rotary club )

11. $100 Cash- (Rotary Club)

12. $100  Cash- (Rotary Club)

13. $50 gift card - “catered two productions” - meals for two

14. $100 gift card- Tally’s -

15. $100 gift basket-  Boyd

16. $200 Golden ticket theatre- private screening -

17. $250 - Gift certificate  - Rapid city shops

18. " Irish Dream " gift basket -

19. Gift Certificate $50 Minervas

20. Framed “RUSH” Shirt

21. Red Rock Resort - Hot Springs -Gift certificate $350

22. Singing Horse Trading Post Rabbit Hide painting $75 -

23. Renaes Therapeutic massage - 60 minutes gift certificate $100

24. Gift Basket $100 -

25. Colonial House - coupon books x2 . 10 coupons in each for pie slices and pastries

26. $100 gift certificate- Flowers by Leroy

Prizes are still being donated, and this keeps getting better and better. Tickets can be purchased at the ADC by April 9th.

Call (605) 791-0436 for more information.

Winners will be notified by the contact information on the tickets.

