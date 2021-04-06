Virtual Raffle held by Rapid City Rotary Club to benefit Adult Day Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rotary club of Rapid City has partnered with the Adult Day Center (ADC) of the Black Hills in a virtual raffle with prizes that equal the sum of thousands of dollars. Everything will be drawn virtually on Thursday, April 15 via Zoom. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each.
Some of the prizes include:
1. Barefoot condo (Terry peak) 3 nights- weekend - 3 bed rooms ($300)
2. Native American art/craft ($150)
3. Native American art/craft ($150)
4. Wine package (WSJ wine club) $200
5. Rabbit Hide painting - $ 75
6. Wall mart Gift certificate - $ 100
7. Eric Gardner Private wine tasting
8. $500 cash - (Rotary club)
9. $200 Cash - (Rotary club)
10.$100 Cash -(Rotary club )
11. $100 Cash- (Rotary Club)
12. $100 Cash- (Rotary Club)
13. $50 gift card - “catered two productions” - meals for two
14. $100 gift card- Tally’s -
15. $100 gift basket- Boyd
16. $200 Golden ticket theatre- private screening -
17. $250 - Gift certificate - Rapid city shops
18. " Irish Dream " gift basket -
19. Gift Certificate $50 Minervas
20. Framed “RUSH” Shirt
21. Red Rock Resort - Hot Springs -Gift certificate $350
22. Singing Horse Trading Post Rabbit Hide painting $75 -
23. Renaes Therapeutic massage - 60 minutes gift certificate $100
24. Gift Basket $100 -
25. Colonial House - coupon books x2 . 10 coupons in each for pie slices and pastries
26. $100 gift certificate- Flowers by Leroy
Prizes are still being donated, and this keeps getting better and better. Tickets can be purchased at the ADC by April 9th.
Call (605) 791-0436 for more information.
Winners will be notified by the contact information on the tickets.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.