Two yard waste drop-off locations are now open

By KEVN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the spring and summer months are coming up, drop-off sites for your yard waste opened on April 5.

The yard waste sites are located on West Boulevard North and Fitzgerald Stadium.

In addition to yard waste, you can also drop off mixed recycling, cardboard, and newspaper containers.

The drop-off sites are available free of charge for the public to use and see tons of waste dropped off yearly.

“Very convenient. As a landfill, we are sort of in the middle of nowhere but having the ability to put these in the middle of town has been a really good thing for the community,”

Both yard waste locations will be open through the last full week of November.

