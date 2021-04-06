New officers sworn in by oath to Sherriff’s Office

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office had 10 new employees take oaths to “protect and serve” today, among them were three Correctional Officers that voice what their oaths mean to them.

“Helping people to make good decisions and be accountable for their actions, because I think that’s the most important thing, holding yourself accountable for what you do. I think everybody deserves a chance to make themselves right,” says Corrections Officer Caden Skinner. “I have a huge family; I have eight siblings and I’m the second oldest. Leading by example in that way, in the family setting, I think that I can send that out into the world.”

Coming from a variety of different backgrounds, some officers are eager to help their community in anyway that they can.

“I start my field training soon, and I’m pretty excited for it. I worked in plywood manufacturing and I up and moved my family from Springfield, Oregon and moved here to this great state,” says Corrections Officer Cody Duncan. “The oath itself is not so much a burden, but a big opportunity to show what I can do for this department and this community.”

There’s a place that shares similarities with the ranks of a department, where oaths and protecting the public are in the job description all the same.

“I served the United States military for 9 years and I swore that oath, and I honored that oath every day,” says Corrections Officer Isaac Boussard. “Maintaining my structure as far as what I’ve earned through the Marine Corps and what they instilled in me, I will definitely bring that with me to corrections. I enjoy giving back to my community and doing what I absolutely can to help others.”

Corrections Officer’s Skinner, Duncan and Boussard lowered their right hands today after their vows, and they’ve been officially sworn into the Sheriff’s Office.

