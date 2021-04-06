Advertisement

McConnell warns corporations off political speech, says it’s ‘stupid’

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday “it’s quite stupid” for corporations to speak out politically, intensifying his warnings for big business to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and other defining issues.

Speaking in Kentucky, the GOP leader said he still wants companies to give freely to political campaigns. But as lawmakers wrestle with big issues, he warned CEOs off the kinds of public statements made by Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball in opposition to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws.

“It’s quite stupid to jump in the middle of a highly controversial issue,” he told reporters.

“Republicans drink Coca-Cola too, and we fly and we like baseball,” he said. “It’s irritating one hell of a lot of Republican fans.”

The colorful language from the typically reserved Republican leader shows the dilemma ahead for the party in the post-Trump era. Many Trump-styled lawmakers are bucking big business and leaning more heavily into the populist, working-class themes championed by the former president — even as they rely on deep-pocketed business donors to fuel their political campaigns.

By wading into the debate, McConnell is situating himself in the emerging culture wars with the progressive groups that are pressuring business not to sit silently on voting rights, gun violence and other big issues before Congress.

Congress will take center stage in many of these battles, the Senate in particular, as Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package and other priorities head for votes.

“They have the right to participate in the political process,” McConnell told reporters. But he said, “If I were running a major corporation, I’d stay out of politics.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Abandoned mines threaten more homes in Hideaway Hills
April snow
April Snow Coming to the Black Hills
Hill City candy company opens Rapid City location
156 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money

Latest News

After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Inmate dead by apparent suicide
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies