Advertisement

Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have proposed spending $200 million to clean up and close the wastewater reservoir that triggered evacuations of homes and businesses amid fears it would burst open and cause massive flooding.

But it was not immediately clear how officials plan to tackle the huge engineering challenge.

Republican State Senate president Wilton Simpson says a committee on Wednesday will take up an amendment to use federal stimulus money for the project.

A House committee is also expected to consider a similar bill.

More than 300 homes and local businesses were evacuated when the reservoir holding millions of gallons of wastewater water appeared poised to burst open.

Piney Point Update

4 p.m. Press Conference from the EOC

Posted by Manatee County, Florida Government on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Abandoned mines threaten more homes in Hideaway Hills
April snow
April Snow Coming to the Black Hills
Hill City candy company opens Rapid City location
156 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money

Latest News

After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Inmate dead by apparent suicide
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies