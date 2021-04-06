Advertisement

Fitzgerald Stadium keeping name, but gets sponsorship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As upgrades to Fitzgerald stadium continue. The city council approved to have co-branding sponsorship names added to areas of the ballfield.

The city asked Black Hills Sports to raise $400,000, to help with the upgrades at Post 22′s home stadium.

The complex will still hold the name Fitzgerald stadium -- but will now be sponsored by Black Hills Surgical Hospital. The broadcast booth will be sponsored by Midcontinent, while the field will still hold the name Dave Ploof Field and will be sponsored by Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine.

The upgrades help Post 22 grow for the future while still keeping their roots in what brought them to become a top legion baseball team in the state.

“Really important that we maintain the history of that stadium. There have been three World Series here, many regional. In fact, because of the stadium remodel we were awarded the state baseball tournament for next year as well as a two-year contract for the Central Plains Regional,”Tom Weaver, VP for Black Hills Sports

Black Hills Sports is also looking to add a Hall of Fame area to Fitzgerald -- to honor former players and coaches who made an impact on the Post 22 team.

