BHSU “Hero’s Workout of the Day”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is one of the best leadership courses in the country and is part of the college curriculum as it prepares them for their future.

BHSU ROTC will be hosting a BHSU community event in honor of the South Dakota men and women who have served and are serving our country in the Military and as First Responders. The South Dakota Hero’s Workout of the Day (WOD) will be a combination of workouts geared towards all fitness levels.

Who: All BHSU students/athletes/faculty, SD Veterans, and friends to our community that would like to honor heroes who have died in the line of duty.

What: SD Hero’s WOD will be a circuit-style workout with each movement specially dedicated to a hero/hero. You may register as partners of two or as an individual.

When: Saturday 24 April 2021 10 am to 2 pm (timeline below)

Where: Lyle Hare Stadium/Parking Lot BHSU

Why: To honor the men and women who have died in the line of duty. This is a memorial and an honor.

Timeline:

1000 Registration and Announcements

1030 First WOD

1130 Kids Heat (kids 12 and under are free!)

1230 Second WOD

1330 Awards/Donation Dedication

Register VIA: BHSU.EDU/SDHeroes or on Facebook @bhsurotc

The cost is $20. Includes T-shirt. All profit will be going to the veterans association and ROTC funds.

“Door Prizes” will be awarded from local vendors.

