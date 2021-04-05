Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says

(CNN) - Americans can expect to receive more cell phone robocalls and texts because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, according to a consumer advocacy group.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of Facebook, which was sued for repeatedly texting a Montana man who says he never even had a Facebook account.

The court decided Facebook’s system did not break the law because it did not use an autodialer, as prohibited in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law which protects U.S. cell phone users from unwanted robocalls. The autodialer technology is now somewhat obsolete.

The National Consumer Law Center, an advocacy group for low-income consumers, warns that it expects robocall companies will remodel their automated systems to mirror Facebook’s, following the decision. That could mean more unsolicited calls and texts.

The group is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry provides some protection for consumers but claims that call centers regularly ignore it.

Robocalls were already on the rise before the Thursday ruling. There was a 15% increase from January to February.

