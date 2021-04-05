Advertisement

We’re growing! Rapid City issues city’s second-highest number of building permits ever

(KFYR)
By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last month, Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 382 building permits.

March’s permit issuance number is the second-highest for the month of March, surpassed only by the 489 permits issued in 2012.

Nationwide, many people are packing up from high-taxed states like California and New York and are moving elsewhere for a better and more affordable quality of life.

Rapid City has seen an influx of Americans from across the country move to the area in hopes of escaping harsher COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns that have become unbearable.

Over the first three months in 2020, the City had issued 629 building permits with a total valuation of $51,847,283.

The City also issued 151 residential roofing permits last month. Roofing permits exist to keep you, as well as others involved, safe.

Any home renovation project that alters a building’s structure, use, or could create a hazardous working condition will require a permit. The need for these permits directly correlates to the amount of new work and home improvements happening around the city.

Last month’s roofing permit number is the second highest amount issued in march over the last decade.

Permits were also issued for 24 single-family homes. This is the most of this type of permit issued in the month of March since 2010. It brings the number of single-family home permits to 88 for the first three months of 2021.

The above numbers indicate a level of desirability to live in Rapid City and its potential for economic health, wealth and expansion.

