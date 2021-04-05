Advertisement

IRS sending out more stimulus payments

The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service is sending more money to some people who were shorted in their original stimulus payments.

The so-called “plus-up” payments are going to people whose 2020 tax returns show they are owed more money.

Some discrepancies occurred because initial payments were based on 2018 or 2019 returns.

Changes to situations in 2020 that were not known at the time payments first went out could have resulted in lower payments for some people.

One example is if you earned less money in 2020 than in previous years or if you had a child who was not born yet when previous tax returns were filed.

Low-income Social Security recipients and others who didn’t file in 2019 or 2020 may also still be waiting for money.

They’ll eventually get it, but the IRS didn’t start sending those payments until over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

