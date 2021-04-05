Hill City candy company opens Rapid City location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve probably heard the expression, “like a kid in a candy store? Well, now you can experience it.

Rushmore Candy Company, which also operates Candyland in Hills City, opened its doors at a second location this month.

The new Rapid City location is located along Highway 16 where the Founding Fathers exhibit once stood.

The original building was expanded to make more room for the new business and plans for a zipline outback are in the works.

Owner Wendy Bobbe believes the new location will bring more opportunities to the candy company.

“We saw the building open up and it’s such a great location with reptile gardens and bear country right here. And being closer to Rapid was a little exciting because we can be open all year here in hopes that we can get a little more traffic during the off-season and we can do more made-to-order stuff and online order and things like that,” said Bobbe.

Some of the made-to-order sweets involve homemade chocolate, cake pops, and toffee.

The candy store offers a variety of nostalgic candies while staying up to date on the latest sugary trends.

