General public can now be vaccinated as South Dakota moves into Phase 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to do well with its vaccination efforts, with just under 50 percent of the state’s population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the state moves onto Phase Two.

Phase One was split into categories, to provide those most at risk with a COVID shot first.

Now, Phase Two is simply open to the general public, anyone 16 years old and up.

The Monument Health vaccination clinic at the Rushmore Mall has been getting shots into South Dakotans’ arms for a few months and said they expect to see the number of appointments increase.

”Being one of the first days of not being in a certain phase, it’s gone really well,” said Annie Gaughan, a clinic charge nurse. “Our numbers are probably the lowest they’ll be today. We’re going to be anticipating up to 15, 16 hundred throughout the week.”

The old Herberger’s location saw about 750 people today, all of whom made an appointment without Monument’s waitlist.

”Actually, there is no waitlist,” said Gaughan. “Now that it is open to the general public, that means that there is no waitlist. So anybody that’s wanting to be vaccinated can go through the Monument Health website, they can go through My Chart.”

Monument Health has vaccination sites across the Black Hills. Gaughan says to help operations run smoothly it’s a good idea to make appointments at some of the other locations, if possible.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.