April Snow Coming to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Happy Easter! Any egg hunts today were not spoiled by rain or snow. We have our dome of high pressure that gave us the last few sunny and dry days to thanks for that. However, it is moving out by the end of the day Monday and the chances for precipitation of the cold variety will make an appearance by the end of the day Monday and early Tuesday.

For those of you who follow my “Weather Swan” on Facebook Instagram or Twitter, you will notice that it was once again spot on for our upcoming storm.

A low pressure system is making way for a few thunderstorms and even a sloppy rain/snow mix with gusty winds at times to start this work week. The low will split and part of the energy will drift well to our north, and then part of it will track south and that one will be our weather maker. There is still wiggle room with just how much rain the southern portion will leave in our area, but right now about .50″ seems to be a close estimate.

The Storm Prediction Center has us slated for a few general thunderstorms and my concern with this is still the lightning that could come with any thunder. As you may know, lightning has been known to be a contributing factor to wildfires in dry places. So here’s hoping that the only thing that comes out of those clouds will be the precious rain and snow, and not the lightning-induced drama of more fires.

As the next front pulls through the winds will be on the increase. They will be out of the Northwest and gusty at times up to 25mph. Lows overnight under a partly cloudy sky of 50° with highs Monday of 73° and partly sunny with more clouds later in the day.

