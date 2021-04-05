Advertisement

156 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As of Monday there were 156 new COVID-19 infections reported in South Dakota bringing the state’s total known case number to 118,146. There have been no new deaths reported.

Pennington County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, Meade and Tripp counties each reported 2 new cases and Butte County reported 1.

The number of current hospitalizations declined by 15 to 88.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 46.22% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 31.48% are now fully vaccinated/

South Dakota’s vaccine rate is one of the most impressive in the country.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

