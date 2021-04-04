Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia found safe

Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on...
Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on the upper right. The vehicle the two were believed to be traveling in is seen on the lower right.(Source: Clayton County Police Department)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing 8-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in Georgia and was believed to be in danger has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to police.

Clayton County Police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning that 8-year-old Djahziah Matthews was found safe and that his father, Dwayne Flemings, was in custody.

Clayton County Police had earlier said that detectives responded to a domestic disturbance at an address near Jonesboro, Georgia, on Saturday night. At the scene, officers spoke with Djahziah’s mother.

The woman told police she’d gone to the address to pick up Djahziah, but that Flemings had refused to return her son and sped away with Djahziah in his car.

**AMBER ALERT UPDATE** Eight-year-old Djahziah Matthews has been located safely and suspect Dwayne Flemings is in custody. Thanks for your assistance Clayton County!

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Djahziah’s mother had told police that Flemings “has made recent comments about killing the child and himself before returning the child to his mother, and is concerned for his safety.”

On 4/3/21, The Clayton County Police Department issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Djahziah Matthews after his...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Flemings was charged with simple assault, kidnapping and interference of custody, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April snow
April Snow Coming to the Black Hills
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Abandoned mines threaten more homes in Hideaway Hills
Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from...
Sen. John Thune responds to nationwide transgender athletics legislation
Custer County Search and Rescue
New addition for Custer County SAR creates faster response times
Schroeder Fire aftermath on West Camp Rapid.
Schroeder Fire: Hwy 44 open to through traffic, fire is 2,195 acres, now 86% contained

Latest News

Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest
Experts say the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom infects kids more...
Kids playing 'huge role' in transmission of COVID-19 variants, experts say
Italy was in lockdown over the holiday, and residents were urged to stay home. The Vatican...
Pope Francis urges COVID-19 vaccinations for poor after scaled-down Easter mass
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business