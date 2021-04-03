Advertisement

Sen. John Thune responds to nationwide transgender athletics legislation

Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from...
Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from participating in school sports.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem signed two executive orders earlier this week that would limit participation on girl’s school sports teams to people born female.

This comes after Noem declined to sign a similar bill passed by the South Dakota Legislature. She was concerned that the bill would not survive legal challenges. Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from participating in school sports. Senator John Thune cites Title IX and fairness in women’s athletics as the reasons he supports some of this legislation.

”I do believe that, if you want to give women, under Title IX an opportunity to compete, I want them to compete on a level playing field,” Thune said. “So, a lot of those laws that are being proposed in different states I know approach the issue differently, but I just want to make sure that we protect the right of women to be able to participate in women’s sports.”

Since 2013, only one transgender girl has participated in school athletics.

