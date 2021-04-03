Advertisement

Personal prom held from competitive cheer team at Rushmore Athletic

personal prom
personal prom(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -For some Rapid City seniors, a competitive cheer competition in Vegas fell on the same date as prom prompting a choice on which to attend.

Jenna Farrar who owns Rushmore Athletic told her three senior girls that they could have prom at the building where they train. 11 members of the team and their date took to the floor at Rushmore Athletic in their best attire and held their own private prom.

The team earned the chance to compete in Vegas after winning their division in Denver.

“You know I think they might remember this more than going to Vegas so I hope this is something they can remember for the rest of their lives,” Jenna Farrar, Owner of Rushmore Athletic

That cheer competition will take place on April 17th in Las Vegas.

