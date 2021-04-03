Advertisement

Monument Health raises flag for donors throughout April

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, April 2, Monument Health raised their annual Donate Life flag.

The flag aims to bring awareness to the lives saved through organ donation.

Many people attended with family, friends and loved ones that have been directly affected by these life saving donations.

Some voiced their personal stories during the ceremony and spoke about what organ donation means to them.

The flag will be raised outside of the hospital throughout the course of April, as it is every year.

When the flag is raised outside of the month of April, that means someone has donated.

Stephanie Battell, Monument Health’s Director of Nursing, has realized, over the years she’s had with the team, how critical it is to bring awareness to what organ donors can provide for someone.

”That’s to demonstrate that we had someone in our community go and give the gift of life,” says Battell,”and, that they went to O.R. and are no longer with us. But, the intent is that their spirit will continue on through others.”

Every year, the team has seen donation awareness increase, and more people attending the ceremony.

The goal is to showcase how important donors can be to someone, and that when tragedy strikes, a miracle could accompany it.

Ace Berry, Monument Health’s Hospital Coordinator, describes the kind of person it takes to be a donor, and the everlasting effects it can create.

”I think it’s kind of being a selfless person. I think it’s great gift that somebody could give without even knowing it, and the amount of lives that can be touched just with a donor. I think it’s one of those things that without knowing truly what it is, it kind of braises a curiosity of what opportunities there are with donation. Maybe, it helps break down any barriers that there are to people not fully understanding what it actually means, and what it could mean to other recipient families.”

There will be another ceremony taking place at Monument Health in Spearfish on April 7th.

