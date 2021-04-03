Advertisement

Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seven people have been shot in a mass shooting at 7th and Kidder Streets in Wilmington. N.C, according to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams.

The shootings happened at 718 Kidder St. around midnight. Williams says they do not yet have a suspect or motive for the shooting.

“There was a house party that was taking place inside of a house,” Williams said. “At least seven people inside were shot and three are deceased. They are not being identified until the next of kin has been notified.”

The four injured are being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The names of the victims are not yet being released as police work to notify family members of the shooting.

“In my more than two decades as a prosecutor this is one of the worst crimes we have ever had in the Port City,” said district attorney Ben David. “The community’s unimaginable grief must be met with an equal commitment to get justice for all of the victims in this case.”

If you have any information, police ask that you contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.

