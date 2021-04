RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State softball team tried to put an end to its losing streak on Friday. The Yellow Jackets came up just short in game one losing to CSU-Pueblo 3-2. The Thunderwolves took game two 5-1. The same two teams will meet for another doubleheader Saturday in Spearfish.

