Advertisement

Missing Rapid City cat emerges alive and well from the Schroeder Fire ashes

By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a week of devastating fires, there is some good news to report.

April Anderson, of Blue Sky Road in Rapid City, lost her home, her belongings and her beloved cat in the Schroeder fire.

Many of our viewers saw Ms. Anderson’s story and offered to assist her in rebuilding her life, but what she was missing most couldn’t be replaced. Anderson’s 10lb cat, Collette, hadn’t been seen since her house burned to the ground.

Now, she says, the cat has been found alive and well.

Although Anderon’s home was completely destroyed by the fire, with her kitty back she can now put all of her focus and energy into rebuilding, replacing, and making new memories.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Sturgis to host mostly-safe Running of the Buffalo event at this year’s motorcycle rally
personal prom
Personal prom held from competitive cheer team at Rushmore Athletic
Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from...
Sen. John Thune responds to nationwide transgender athletics legislation

Latest News

A great way to help out many of the local businesses.
Custer Cash, a fun way to help out local businesses
Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from...
Sen. John Thune responds to nationwide transgender athletics legislation
The flag remains raised throughout the month of April -- or whenever someone donates.
Monument Health raises flag for donors throughout April
personal prom
Personal prom held from competitive cheer team at Rushmore Athletic
Residents grateful to return home.
Schroeder Fire evacuated families return home