Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Sturgis to host mostly-safe Running of the Buffalo event at this year’s motorcycle rally
personal prom
Personal prom held from competitive cheer team at Rushmore Athletic
Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from...
Sen. John Thune responds to nationwide transgender athletics legislation
Missing cat
Missing Rapid City cat emerges alive and well from the Schroeder Fire ashes

Latest News

The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted...
House filled with black, Goth decor goes on sale in Baltimore
Some reported an hour-long wait time for marriage licenses, and more than 1,000 were handed out...
Couples wait in long lines to marry on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date of...
Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan