Advertisement

Another Day of Extreme Fire Danger

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity and locally breezy conditions again combine today to create extreme fire danger throughout the area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7pm tonight.

The unseasonably warm weather sticks around through the Easter Weekend into Monday. After that, a trough moving slow eastward may trigger some much-needed showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The track of this system appears more favorable for showers for us than it did the past couple of days.

Expect much cooler temperatures by the middle of next week, too.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Sturgis to host mostly-safe Running of the Buffalo event at this year’s motorcycle rally
personal prom
Personal prom held from competitive cheer team at Rushmore Athletic
Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from...
Sen. John Thune responds to nationwide transgender athletics legislation
Missing cat
Missing Rapid City cat emerges alive and well from the Schroeder Fire ashes

Latest News

Very warm for Easter
Warm day.
A Warm Easter Weekend and Rain to Start Next Week
Happy Easter
Black Hills Easter Weekend Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast