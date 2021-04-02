Another Day of Extreme Fire Danger

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity and locally breezy conditions again combine today to create extreme fire danger throughout the area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7pm tonight.

The unseasonably warm weather sticks around through the Easter Weekend into Monday. After that, a trough moving slow eastward may trigger some much-needed showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The track of this system appears more favorable for showers for us than it did the past couple of days.

Expect much cooler temperatures by the middle of next week, too.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.