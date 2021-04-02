Advertisement

A Warm Easter Weekend and Rain to Start Next Week

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our “Hoppy” Easter weekend forecast looks sunny for you and your “Peeps.”

High pressure still rules the entirety of weekend and will bring us mostly clear skies and just a few passing clouds.

Saturday and Sunday we are living the sunshine life with a few cooling breezes coming in from the southwest at calm to 10mph to start the day on Saturday, and then switching to the north at about 10-15mph by end the day.

Those dry winds caused the National Weather Service to continue with the Red Flag Warning into the evening hours tonight and they will put most of us in the in the Very High Grassland Fire Risk zone for Saturday. Fire weather concerns will stick around through Sunday as well.

There is good news ahead - with a caveat. And that good news is that there is chance of rain that I am forecasting for the beginning of the week. A low pressure system is looking like it could make way for a few thunderstorms with gusty winds at times to start the work week. The caveat is that there could be some thunderstorms with lightning with that chance of rain across our already very dry area. Lightning has been known to be a contributing factor to wildfires in dry places. So fingers crossed that we will only have the precious rain and not the lightning-induced drama of more fires.

Lows overnight under a mostly clear sky of 43° with highs Saturday of 82° and sunny.

Happy Easter!

