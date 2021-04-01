Federal plea could open door for murder prosecution

The man accused of murdering an 82-year-old Rapid City woman last month has reached a plea agreement on unrelated federal charges.

45-year old James Jumping Eagle is facing a federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender and is set for a change of plea hearing on that charge on April 7th. In the factual basis statement signed by Jumping Eagle, he admits to being out of compliance with registration beginning February 9th. Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder in state court, accused of killing Reta McGovern in her Rapid City home in February. The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office had said they couldn’t prosecute Jumping Eagle on the murder charge until the federal case was completed and that case could take a step forward next Wednesday.