Advertisement

Wyoming governor: No plans to reimpose COVID-19 mask mandate

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.
Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.(Will Thomas)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming’s governor is rejecting a call by President Joe Biden for states to reimpose mask orders in response to the coronavirus.

Gov. Mark Gordon lifted a statewide mask mandate on March 16. The mandate had been in effect since December.

Several other Republican governors have done the same.

Gordon has no plans to reimpose Wyoming’s mandate but urges people to take personal responsibility to keep communities safe, spokesman Michael Pearlman said Tuesday.

Biden and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday this is no time to relax safety measures. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told governors in a call Tuesday that a growing rate of COVID-19 infections nationwide is concerning.

New cases in Wyoming have fallen off sharply since December. They’re down to the level last September — about 50 new cases per day, down from a peak of over 600 daily cases.

Almost 700 people from Wyoming have died of COVID-19 over the past year, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire aftermath on West Camp Rapid.
Schroeder Fire: Authorities OK certain neighborhoods for repopulation
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Rapid City family grieves loss of family home in Schroeder Fire
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City
John Skulborstad awaits the fate of his home as the edge of the Schroeder Fire creeps up on his...
‘It’s burning above me:’ Schroeder Fire worries homeowners on edge of fire

Latest News

KOTA Territory News at 10 - VOD - clipped version
KOTA Territory News at 10 - VOD - clipped version
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
South Dakota governor kills transgender bill, but orders ban
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem finds Biden’s vaccine passports for international travel ‘oppressive’
Pennington County Jail inmate found unresponsive in cell