Advertisement

Winds Subside for Wednesday and Warmer

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The strong upper-level that has been plaguing our region will exit the area. This welcomed movement will allow the winds to subside in our overnight hours. That low will leave behind cold temperatures, but they will be quick to rebound by Friday morning.

Our flow will start to change direction and bring our temperatures to where they should be (51° on average) this time of the year.

High pressure will slide in and make us warmer and with that will come a more zonal flow – a calmer pattern - sets up on Thursday. This is going be bring major changes to our upcoming forecast.

Temperatures will warm up adding up to 25 extra degrees to our forecast between Wednesday and Saturday. This will be the story until the arrival of the next disturbance to possibly start our next week.

I was looking at the possibility of a cooler and moister set-up coming our way (fingers crossed) by the start of the next workweek. We could use the moisture.

Tonight a low of 21° in Rapid City overnight, followed by a sunny day and a high of 50°.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infrared flight flew over the Schroeder Fire this afternoon and the estimated acreage of...
Schroeder Fire: Authorities say fire was ‘human-caused,’ fire 47% contained Tuesday night
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Mount Rushmore fire estimated to be more than 75 acres, 15 structures threatened
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Rapid City family grieves loss of family home in Schroeder Fire
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City

Latest News

Staying dry and cooler.
Wind Subsides for Wednesday in the Black Hills
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Still Windy Today; Less Wind and Warmer the Rest of the Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Windy and cooler
Windy and Cooler Tuesday