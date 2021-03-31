Advertisement

Sen. John Thune promotes COVID-19 vaccine in Sturgis

By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senator John Thune was in the Black Hills Wednesday to visit Monument Health sites in Sturgis and Spearfish and meet COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

This, as the state, announces its plans to expand vaccine eligibility for all adults, beginning next week.

Senator Thune praised the South Dakota Department of Health, and healthcare providers in the state, as he visited Monument Health in Sturgis. Thune arrived in the Black Hills on Wednesday, as the DOH announced that all adults in the state would soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He witnessed a Sturgis Resident get vaccinated and spoke to healthcare professionals.

Thune said that he hopes a lot of people get the vaccine soon, to hopefully help speed along with a return to normalcy.

“I’m hoping in the next couple of months, everybody who wants to get a shot will have gotten one,” Thune said. “and I hope that will be a majority of the population in South Dakota because if you want to establish herd immunity, the best way to do that is to get everyone vaccinated.”

Monument Health has spent months encouraging people to get vaccinated, as well as establishing ways to make the process more efficient.

Morgan Newman, an R.N. at Monument in Sturgis, said that the healthcare provider is prepared to enter the next phase.

“We have a waiting list of individuals who have signed up that we’ll start to reach out to and get scheduled, and keep the pace going,” Newman said.

Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan begins on Monday.

