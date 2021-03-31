Advertisement

Rapid City community reminded of sump pump rules

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has experienced higher-than-normal sewer flows within recent years.

A city ordinance prohibits sump pumps from discharging water in the sanitary sewer systems.

Too much additional water added to a system not designed for it…causes sewer backups for homes that live downstream.

The city is asking property owners to verify where their sump pump discharge is located.

“The proper location for that to occur is to be discharged exterior to the structure. It’s most commonly sent towards the adjacent right of way or street or to adjacent drainage on the property. It should be discharged exterior to the structure in a manner that does not negatively or adversely affect neighboring properties.”

Residents in violation of the City ordinances risk fines of 500 dollars or up to 30 days of jail time.

