Pennington County inmate has died

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, officials from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office say that a 63-year-old male inmate, being held on state charges, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pennington County Jail.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and began resuscitation efforts. The individual was then rushed to Monument Health where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate’s death is currently under investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday.

