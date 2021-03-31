Advertisement

Not as Cold Today; Much Warmer Thursday and Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny skies today and it will be breezy, but temperatures won’t be as cold as they were Tuesday. Expect a high near 50 in Rapid City this afternoon.

Unfortunately, critical fire weather conditions return Thursday. We’ll see much warmer temperatures, locally breezy conditions and very low humidity. A Fire Weather Watch has been hoisted for all of western South Dakota, including the Black Hills for tomorrow.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are still expected this Easter Weekend, with near 80 degree highs likely Sunday. Not a drop of rain nor a flake of snow is in sight through Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infrared flight flew over the Schroeder Fire this afternoon and the estimated acreage of...
Schroeder Fire: Authorities say fire was ‘human-caused,’ fire 47% contained Tuesday night
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Rapid City family grieves loss of family home in Schroeder Fire
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City
John Skulborstad awaits the fate of his home as the edge of the Schroeder Fire creeps up on his...
‘It’s burning above me:’ Schroeder Fire worries homeowners on edge of fire

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Dry for Wednesday
Winds Subside for Wednesday and Warmer
Staying dry and cooler.
Wind Subsides for Wednesday in the Black Hills
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Still Windy Today; Less Wind and Warmer the Rest of the Week