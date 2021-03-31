Noem: South Dakotans 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting next week

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 vaccines will be available for any South Dakotans 16 years and older starting next week, Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday.

South Dakota health officials said the state is moving into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, meaning all anyone 16 years and older is able to get vaccinated.

Previously, state health officials were anticipating beginning Phase 2 by May 1. Due to federal allocation, vaccinations can begin sooner, South Dakota Department of Health communications director Daniel Bucheli said.

As of Tuesday, 43% of South Dakotans have started vaccination and 252,751 people have been administered the vaccine.

To find a vaccination site, click here.

Gov. Noem Announces Phase Two Vaccination Efforts Today, we have very exciting news: on Monday, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all South Dakotans over the age of 16. Posted by Governor Kristi Noem on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Secretary of Health Kim Reynolds said vaccinations for every South Dakotans would open next week, but several media outlets have reported that some counties have already opened vaccinations to all over 16 this week.

All Wyoming residents who are 18 and older are eligible for vaccination as of March 29. All residents 16 and older were eligible for vaccinations in North Dakota on March 29.

The North Dakota Department of Health announced the change on March 19.

Nebraska’s timeline to vaccinate all 16 and older is May 1.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.