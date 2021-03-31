Advertisement

Fire officials concerned about rising winds as Schroeder Fire remains 47% contained

By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters are continuing the effort to contain the Schroeder Fire west of Rapid City.

The Rocky Mountain Blue incident team was brought in to assist in the effort.

They’re measuring the fire’s current size at 2,165 acres.

Firefighters have the blaze 47% contained, with containment lines on the eastern and western sides of the fire.

Rocky Mountain Blue Section Chief Chris Zoller said that since it’s so early in the fire season, resources to combat the blaze can be tough to acquire and a collaborative effort can ensure progress.

”A lot of times during the fire season, you see shortages of resources because of the national fire effort,” Zoller said. “We’re seeing the same thing right now; we just don’t have a lot of resources to bring in.”

Firefighters are continuing to strengthen fire lines as they prepare for stronger wind gusts tomorrow.

