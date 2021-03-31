Death penalty decision deadline extended

It’s going to take longer before we find out if prosecutors are going to seek the death penalty against a New York man facing three counts of murder. 36-year old Arnson Absolu was back in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City Tuesday morning.

Tuesday was the deadline for the Pennington County State’s Attorneys Office to announce whether they would seek the death penalty in the case. But Absolu’s attorney, Tim Rensch, asked Judge Robert Gusinsky to extend that deadline so he could do a mitigation investigation into Absolu’s case and Judge Gusinky granted that request. Absolu is accused of murdering Ashley Nagy and Charles Red Willow, who were shot in the parking lot of a Rapid City park last August, and Dakota Zaiser, whose body was found near Sheridan Lake last September.