Windy and Cooler Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our wind concerns will be sticking around for another 24 hours. We had winds topping 80 miles per hour in some places, mainly to the north of Rapid City. But of course the big news are the wildfires around the area.

Firefighters may have a hard time getting Mother Nature’s help extinguishing the flames. The tight (and very dry) pressure gradient that is causing the wind but no precipitation, will finally completely leave the area by the end of the day Tuesday.

Then a sturdy dome of high pressure moves in from the south and stays around for at least the next seven days. As I mentioned Friday, the moisture that we had over the weekend was all that we are going to see for a good long while.

With that high pressure, we will see mostly clear skies and a ton of warmth!

Typically this time of year we are enjoying the very moderate springtime air that usually tops out at about 52°. This weekend we could see something closer to the 80° range which could come close to breaking a record on Sunday. Right now I am not going to call for it, but there is a chance that as the days come closer I will change that forecast. What a warm Easter!

Tonight expect temperatures in the low-20s under partly cloudy skies and smoke. Tuesday, warmer and sunny with a high of 50° in Rapid City.

