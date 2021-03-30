Advertisement

Strong winds cause blow semi-trucks over in South Dakota

Semi-trucks traveling on South Dakota interstates blew over due to the strong winds.
Semi-trucks traveling on South Dakota interstates blew over due to the strong winds.(South Dakota Highway Patrol)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH DAKOTA (KOTA) - High winds made for dangerous driving in South Dakota Monday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol posted pictures on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Semi-trucks traveling on South Dakota interstates blew over due to the strong winds.

On 1-29 near Summit, high winds blew another semi-truck over.

Northbound lanes of I-29 were closed, but they reopened as of 3 a.m., SD Highway Patrol said.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: 0% contained on Tuesday, fire crosses into Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas
Dark Canyon home evacuated for fire. A Red Cross Reception Center has ben established at South...
Schroeder Fire now estimated at 1,900 acres evacuating 400 to 500 homes in West Rapid City
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Mount Rushmore fire estimated to be more than 75 acres, 15 structures threatened
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem takes on rapper Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers in Twitter tiff

Latest News

The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
GALLERY: 2 fires burn near Keystone
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Keystone Fires
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Divide Fire is estimated to be approximately 80% contained. Crews are...
Divide Fire near Bison 80% contained, 8,000 acres burned
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City